First responders in Ocala are the latest to receive COVID-19 vaccine

First responders in Bradford County were among the first in north central Florida to receive the vaccine and now those with Ocala Fire Rescue have their turn at the Marion County Health Department.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of people in north central Florida receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is growing.

  First it was front line health care workers, now it’s first responders.

  Bradford County Paramedic Tyler Allen was among the first in north central Florida to receive the vaccine, “I didn’t even know that they had given it to me when they poked me so it wasn’t bad,” he said during an interview with TV20′s Ruelle Fludd.

And now those with Ocala Fire Rescue have their turn at the Marion County Health Department.  

Battalion Chief Mike Magee took his turn Wednesday.  

“It was pretty simple. you go up there, fill out some paperwork. They obviously make sure who you are, and then you go get the shot and they basically give you some information of possible see effects, sit outside for about 15 minutes to make sure there’s no instant side effects and then you’re free to go,” Magee said.  

Magee will have a follow up in two weeks to get the second part of the vaccine.  

Eight OFR employees signed up to receive the first shot Wednesday, with more scheduled for Monday.

  “We go to many calls, see many people. Some of them have the virus and some obviously we don’t know so it’s the unknown that worries me going from either this job and the to my family and to my parents so it’s obviously just, I feel like the vaccine has no downfall, so that’s why I decided to do it,” Magee added.

 And they hope to have the capability to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in the future.

