Gainesville city commissioner believes the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be distributed to vulnerable communities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner David Arreola wants to make sure vulnerable communities are taken care of when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

He had a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss distribution and said that they should work on vaccine education while residents are waiting for more vaccines.

“I believe that we have a responsibility as government to make sure that once we have completed our vaccination of health care workers and first responders that we turn our attention to the most at risk and vulnerable populations in our community. I believe that this is input that local government should give. I think that the health department and hospitals are looking to receive this input since ultimately, this is a decision of public policy and not just medical prescriptions.”

Commissioner Arreola believes the government has a responsibility to protect and vaccinate at-risk and vulnerable communities.

“The populations who have been most devastated by COVID-19 are the elderly black community, the brown community, truly all seniors, people with chronic illnesses, other preexisting conditions, anybody who lives marginalized with health disparities. I think it is the government’s responsibility to engage with these communities and the direct service providers and community leaders who know them best.”

He’d like to focus on making sure east Gainesville residents are getting vaccinated. People 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida as long as they register.

