Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis announced that all 67 Florida counties will receive doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine by this week.

Governor DeSantis commented on the state’s vaccine distribution efforts by saying “Thanks to our state’s strong partnership with the federal government and Florida hospitals, more than 146,000 individuals have been vaccinated in Florida, including front-line health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and individuals 65 and older.”

He says the state will get over 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, that will be divvied up to include counties that have not previously received the vaccine.

Doses will be sent to hospitals and county health departments.

The Governor also says the state is receiving over 118,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to begin administering the second dose of this vaccine at the original five pilot hospitals and long-term care facilities in Broward and Pinellas Counties.

