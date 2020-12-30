Levy County hopes to release timeline for COVID-19 vaccine soon

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County is expected to have a timeline for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in the new year.

According to Levy County Emergency Management, they have already started vaccinations for Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities as well as frontline EMS workers. They hope to finish this roll out quickly.

The next round of vaccinations will be issued for county residents over the age of 65. How, when, and where those vaccines will be distributed will be answered “shortly after the start of the new year.”

“All updates will be posted on our website at www.LevyDisaster.com and we encourage you all to share that link and check it frequently for new updates,” said the county in a Facebook post.

TV20 will also have the latest on the vaccine applications across our area.

