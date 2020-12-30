Advertisement

Man arrested after assaulting a teenager with a tire iron

He faces a long list of charges, including aggravated battery, assaulting an officer, and property damage.(WCJB)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who assaulted a teenager and then rammed deputies’ patrol cars when they tried to arrest him.

According to deputies, Marcus McCabe, 18, approached the victim around SE 27th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night and hit him on the head with a tire iron.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is up the street from the scene of the incident and deputies were nearby. They tried to box McCabe’s car in but he smashed into two marked patrol cars and got away.

“Very dangerous situation when he chose to ram those police cars, that was a deadly force incident. He is very lucky to end up like he did by making the choice to ram those and use a deadly weapon being his vehicle against the deputies,” Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said.

After a chase, McCabe crashed his car near the intersection of Archer Rd. and 34th St. and ran away from deputies. McCabe as eventually apprehended by a K9 officer after a chase.

McCabe faces a long list of charges including: aggravated battery, assaulting an officer and property damage.

