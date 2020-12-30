Questions remain unanswered after a weekend shooting at Cosmo Prof

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department continues their search for a man who shot an employee at the Cosmo Prof store early Saturday morning. Heather Powell works at Country Foodly, the business right next to Cosmo Prof, and was immediately notified of what occurred.

“I received a phone call shortly after the incident happened, letting me know what happened. I was very shocked. That’s all I know to say; I was really shocked. You wouldn’t think something like that would happen in this little old place right here.”

She has worked at the restaurant for years and says she was shocked when she heard about the robbery and shooting over the weekend.

“Most of the customers in this area are great people. It’s kind of like a family-oriented place. We never usually have a lot of issues like that, so it is really surprising that this would happen.”

Her coworkers who were at the restaurant on Saturday didn’t hear anything happen.

“No, didn’t hear no gunshots from what I was told, not a thing at all.”

Police said the victim who was shot in the back has been released from the hospital. Powell has seen the victim multiple times and can’t understand why someone would want to hurt her.

“I see her here at work. She comes and gets food; she is always really nice and sweet girl.”

Powell is making sure to protect herself at work.

“I’ve decided to take a few precautions in the morning, as we know time changes. It is a little dark outside when I get here, so; I keep the door locked until I see the first customer pull up. Then I unlock the door.”

She doesn’t want people to be afraid to come to the shopping plaza.

“I would just tell everyone in the plaza, the customers, to not be afraid because one person came in and did something so horrible, not to fear coming to any place in this plaza.”

GDP said they do not have a motive in this case. They are looking for a black man, 50 to 60 years old slender, around 6′3 with a raspy sounding voice. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Cosmo Prof does have a security guard working in the store.

