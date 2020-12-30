Advertisement

Questions remain unanswered after a weekend shooting at Cosmo Prof

It is a mystery why a gunman walked into a hair supply store over the weekend and shot the lone...
It is a mystery why a gunman walked into a hair supply store over the weekend and shot the lone employee inside. Gainesville Police are searching for the man and trying to figure out a motive.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department continues their search for a man who shot an employee at the Cosmo Prof store early Saturday morning. Heather Powell works at Country Foodly, the business right next to Cosmo Prof, and was immediately notified of what occurred.

“I received a phone call shortly after the incident happened, letting me know what happened. I was very shocked. That’s all I know to say; I was really shocked. You wouldn’t think something like that would happen in this little old place right here.”

She has worked at the restaurant for years and says she was shocked when she heard about the robbery and shooting over the weekend.

“Most of the customers in this area are great people. It’s kind of like a family-oriented place. We never usually have a lot of issues like that, so it is really surprising that this would happen.”

Her coworkers who were at the restaurant on Saturday didn’t hear anything happen.

“No, didn’t hear no gunshots from what I was told, not a thing at all.”

Police said the victim who was shot in the back has been released from the hospital. Powell has seen the victim multiple times and can’t understand why someone would want to hurt her.

“I see her here at work. She comes and gets food; she is always really nice and sweet girl.”

Powell is making sure to protect herself at work.

“I’ve decided to take a few precautions in the morning, as we know time changes. It is a little dark outside when I get here, so; I keep the door locked until I see the first customer pull up. Then I unlock the door.”

She doesn’t want people to be afraid to come to the shopping plaza.

“I would just tell everyone in the plaza, the customers, to not be afraid because one person came in and did something so horrible, not to fear coming to any place in this plaza.”

GDP said they do not have a motive in this case. They are looking for a black man, 50 to 60 years old slender, around 6′3 with a raspy sounding voice. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Cosmo Prof does have a security guard working in the store.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
LaPorte County sheriff warns seniors of phone scam
GPD warn residents of phone scam
Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say he fired several gunshots at Majestic Oaks Apartments on...
Man arrested after several gunshots fired at SW Gainesville apartment complex

Latest News

First responders in Bradford County were among the first in north central Florida to receive...
First responders in Ocala are the latest to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Mask
The 20 most clicked on stories on WCJB.com in 2020
He faces a long list of charges, including aggravated battery, assaulting an officer, and...
Man arrested after assaulting a teenager with a tire iron
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast