The 20 most clicked on stories on WCJB.com in 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As we wind down on 2020, WCJB takes a look at the 20 most clicked on stories of 2020.
1. Human remains found under NW Gainesville home
3.Stay at Home order issued for Gainesville and Alachua County
4. Drivers caught texting will get ticketed starting January 1st 2020
5. Teenager is behind bars after kicking his mom and stealing her car
6. UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
7. Graduation speech gone wrong
8. Track your stimulus payment using upcoming IRS tool
9. Gainesville and Alachua County impose stricter COVID-19 precautions
10. Alachua County Stay-At-Home Order Amended
11. Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
12. 7-month-old baby in S.C. tests positive for COVID-19
13. Gainesville’s State of Emergency brings new regulations and confusion for some
14. COVID-19 confirmed cases in Alachua County
15. Man arrested in Gainesville after trying to drive through crowd of protestors, threatening them with a gun
16. Former Gainesville employee misses sentencing, found dead
17. Data shows the state of Florida is flattening the curve, DeSantis hopes to reopen the state
18. List of grocery stores with special hours for senior citizens
19. Detectives investigate possible serial attacker in Gainesville
20. Group in Gainesville mourns the death of nine-year-old girl who died from COVID-19
Other notable stories:
21. Political cartoonist let go from Gainesville Sun after controversial cartoon
22. Six shot at Williston block party
23. Monolith found in Gainesville
24. First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Alachua County
25. Ocala City Council considers state of emergency declaration
