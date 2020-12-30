The 20 most clicked on stories on WCJB.com in 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As we wind down on 2020, WCJB takes a look at the 20 most clicked on stories of 2020.

1. Human remains found under NW Gainesville home

2. NCFL COVID-19 case updates

3.Stay at Home order issued for Gainesville and Alachua County

4. Drivers caught texting will get ticketed starting January 1st 2020

5. Teenager is behind bars after kicking his mom and stealing her car

6. UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

7. Graduation speech gone wrong

8. Track your stimulus payment using upcoming IRS tool

9. Gainesville and Alachua County impose stricter COVID-19 precautions

10. Alachua County Stay-At-Home Order Amended

11. Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise

12. 7-month-old baby in S.C. tests positive for COVID-19

13. Gainesville’s State of Emergency brings new regulations and confusion for some

14. COVID-19 confirmed cases in Alachua County

15. Man arrested in Gainesville after trying to drive through crowd of protestors, threatening them with a gun

16. Former Gainesville employee misses sentencing, found dead

17. Data shows the state of Florida is flattening the curve, DeSantis hopes to reopen the state

18. List of grocery stores with special hours for senior citizens

19. Detectives investigate possible serial attacker in Gainesville

20. Group in Gainesville mourns the death of nine-year-old girl who died from COVID-19

Other notable stories:

21. Political cartoonist let go from Gainesville Sun after controversial cartoon

22. Six shot at Williston block party

23. Monolith found in Gainesville

24. First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Alachua County

25. Ocala City Council considers state of emergency declaration

