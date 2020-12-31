Advertisement

2021 travel may include vaccine passport

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re feeling cooped up after months and months of the pandemic, you’re not alone.

Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.

Smartphone apps like CommonPass are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or, eventually, proof of vaccination.

It generates a QR code that can be scanned to get into stadiums, movie theaters and even other countries without revealing sensitive information.

When traveling, the user can also check the app to see COVID-19 rules based on their itinerary.

IBM has also developed an app called Digital Health Pass.

The app allows companies and venues to customize what they’d need for entry, including COVID-19 tests, temperature checks and vaccination records, which would be stored in a mobile wallet.

For those without a smartphone, a few companies are also working on a smart card that strikes a middle ground between traditional paper vaccine certificates and an online version that’s easier to store and reproduce.

CommonPass and IBM have stressed privacy as central to their initiatives.

IBM says it allows users to control and consent to the use of their health data and allows them to choose the level of detail they want to provide to authorities.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop
The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing...
Siblings killed when suspected carjacker drives wrong way on I-95 in Fla.
Cynthia Chestnut, 2017
Cynthia Chestnut answers questions about her bid for chair of the Florida Democratic Party
A state administrative law judge has ruled in favor of the developers of the Seminary Lane...
State administrative judge has ruled in favor of the Seminary Lane Apartments Complex
FHP troopers say a 34 year old man was headed west on State Road 100, between Palatka and...
Pickup truck and semi truck collides in Putnam County