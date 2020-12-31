Alachua County Pets: Dec 31

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Lonnie is a Bully breed coming up on his 2nd birthday. His current foster family says he just loves to smile, knows his basic commands, and is great on a leash. They say he would be a perfect new friend for someone to meet.

Pickles is an adorable silver tabby. The shelter staff thinks Pickles would be a great companion in the new year.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

They also have some tips as our furry friends deal with things like fireworks Thursday night.

Staff says keeping the TV and lights on may help and recommend checking your home or yard for places where pets may try and run away if startled.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us.

