Advertisement

Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks

According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse,...
According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $5,000 bond.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via KOLD)
By KOLD Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman allegedly beat her three children because they refused to wear face masks after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Authorities said Boone, 32, hit one child in the face, kicked another and picked up another by their neck, all because they were maskless.

Boone allegedly ran when police showed up at her home. She is accused of fighting when officers attempted to arrest her and officers said they had to use a stun gun on her.

Boone may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, police said.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Hardin and Wilson stole more than 198 thousand dollars from an elderly man.
Woman and her boyfriend arrested for stealing from the elderly

Latest News

File image
FDLE: Crimes reported in first half of year dropped significantly in NCFL
Kimberly Jones and her husband own X-Treme Fireworks in Ocala. The family has been in the...
Firework sales at an all time high, busy week leading up to the New Year
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South
Coronavirus
NCFL COVID Cases: Florida shatters single day record with 17,192 new positive cases, 11.57% positivity
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message