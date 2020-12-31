Advertisement

Cynthia Chestnut answers questions about her bid for chair of the Florida Democratic Party

Cynthia Chestnut, 2017
Cynthia Chestnut, 2017(Alachua County Democratic Party)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cynthia Moore chestnut is trying to firm up support for her bid to become the next state chair of the Democratic Party. In what was billed as “an evening with Cynthia,” Chestnut answered questions from the host and state representative Geri Thompson.

Chestnut promoted her extensive experience in the Democratic Party in Alachua County, including six terms as the head of the executive committee. She says Democrats have to become more visible to potential supporters.

Click here for the interview.

So far, Chestnut is one of six candidates for the state job, including Miami Mayor Manny Diaz.

