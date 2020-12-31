Advertisement

Firework sales at an all time high, busy week leading up to the New Year

Kimberly Jones and her husband own X-Treme Fireworks in Ocala. The family has been in the firework business since 2012 and have never seen a year like this before.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Business is booming for the Jones family, and it has been all year. Kimberly Jones and her husband own X-Treme Fireworks in Ocala.

  “New Year’s is usually a much slower time for us. It’s only one week out of the year, but this year has been steady since we opened on Saturday,” she said.  

This family has been in the firework business since 2012 and have never seen a year like this before.

 “The Fourth of July was extremely busy. It was very overwhelming for all of us. We were humbled by the experience. We sold out of everything probably by 8 o’clock in the evening on the fourth, we were closing shop, there was nothing left, which had never happened to us before,” Jones said.  

More people are making sure they have fire works to ring in the new year with, as COVID-19 is keeping some people home, and this year’s firework tradition means a lot to some this year.  

“New Year’s Eve we throw away all of the bad that happened and we hope that the new year will bring us better things,” a shopper who identified himself as ‘Mr. X’ said.  

But COVID-19 hasn’t made it easy to fill the demand.

  “The difficulties we ran into were getting the fireworks because China was locked down for so long and we didn’t know if we were going to get the fireworks and everywhere you called to order your fireworks from, they weren’t sure they were going to be able to get the shipments in but thankfully they did and we have our product out now,” Jones said.

  Product that’s sure to kick off the new year with a bang.

