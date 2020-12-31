Gainesville Fire Rescue shares fireworks safety advice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews are sharing some safety advice before you light off fireworks Thursday.

They say sparklers and fireworks should be used on hard flat surfaces away from grass.

Only one item should be lit at a time, and duds should never be re-lit.

They also recommend keeping a water hose, bucket, or fire extinguisher on hand.

They say in 2018 fireworks caused more than 18,000 fires nationwide.

