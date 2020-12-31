Monarch Country Retreat offering New Year’s Eve camping experience

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People looking to spend New Year’s Eve in the great outdoors have an interesting option in Morriston Thursday night.

Monarch Country Retreat is offering a family-friendly camping experience starting at 3:00 pm and running into the afternoon of 2021.

The $300 ticket gets in 4 guests for their pre-assembled tent, campfire meal, musical entertainment, sparklers, and other features.

They ask people to register online here if interested.

