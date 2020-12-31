Advertisement

Monarch Country Retreat offering New Year’s Eve camping experience

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People looking to spend New Year’s Eve in the great outdoors have an interesting option in Morriston Thursday night.

Monarch Country Retreat is offering a family-friendly camping experience starting at 3:00 pm and running into the afternoon of 2021.

The $300 ticket gets in 4 guests for their pre-assembled tent, campfire meal, musical entertainment, sparklers, and other features.

They ask people to register online here if interested.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews are sharing some safety advice before you light off fireworks...
Gainesville Fire Rescue shares fireworks safety advice
The center and United States Equestrian Federation jointly announced a working arrangement "in...
World Equestrian Center and United States Equestrian Federation announce working arrangement
On the heels of the City of Ocala making available the state's first so-called "baby box," more...
NCFL Representative introduces baby box legislation
The year of the virus: How COVID-19 shaped 2020
The year of the virus: How COVID-19 shaped 2020