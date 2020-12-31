NCFL COVID Cases: Florida shatters single day record with 17,192 new positive cases, 11.57% positivity
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida shattered its record for the largest single-day increase of positive coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 17,192 cases on Thursday.
Florida’s total count is now 1,323,315, according to the state’s department of health. The department also announced 127 more resident deaths and 317 non-resident deaths, raising the tally to 21,673 deaths.
The positivity rate also climbed to 11.57% in the state, which is significant increase from Wednesday’s 8.74%.
The department also noted that 211,165 people in the state have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is a breakdown of the recent COVID-19 numbers.
Out of the 1,323,315 cases, 65,512 cases are in North Central Florida.
Cases in Alachua County
The state is now confirming 15,866 in the county.
Age range: 0 - 105
Hospitalizations: 756
Deaths: 129
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Alachua County is 41 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Alachua County is 267.
Cases in Marion County
The state is now confirming 17,799 cases in the county.
Age Range: 0 to 106
Hospitalizations: 1,335
Deaths: 463
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Marion County is 2 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Marion County is 90.
Cases in Columbia County
The state is now confirming 4,982 cases in the county.
Age Range: 0 to 102
Hospitalizations: 364
Deaths: 117
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Columbia County is 0 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Columbia County is 17.
Cases in Levy County
The state is now confirming 1,851 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 99
Hospitalizations: 132
Deaths: 19
Cases in Gilchrist County
The state is now confirming 1,014 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 106
Hospitalizations: 55
Deaths: 23
Cases in Dixie County
The state is now confirming 1,115 in the county.
Age Range: 0 to 91
Hospitalizations: 76
Deaths: 11
Cases in Suwannee County
The state is now confirming 4,015 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 102
Hospitalizations: 228
Deaths: 97
Cases in Bradford County
The state is now confirming 2,180 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 107
Hospitalizations: 114
Deaths: 23
Cases in Union County
The state is now confirming 1,439 cases.
Age range: 0 to 93
Hospitalizations: 67
Deaths: 65
Cases in Clay County
The state is now confirming 11,261 cases in the county.
Age range: 0 - 102
Hospitalizations: 603
Deaths: 186
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Clay County is 2 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Clay County is 43.
Cases in Putnam County
The state is now confirming 3,990 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 100
Hospitalizations: 355
Deaths: 72
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Putnam County is 0 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Putnam County is 10.
