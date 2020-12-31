NCFL COVID Cases: Florida shatters single day record with 17,192 new positive cases, 11.57% positivity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida shattered its record for the largest single-day increase of positive coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 17,192 cases on Thursday.

Florida’s total count is now 1,323,315, according to the state’s department of health. The department also announced 127 more resident deaths and 317 non-resident deaths, raising the tally to 21,673 deaths.

The positivity rate also climbed to 11.57% in the state, which is significant increase from Wednesday’s 8.74%.

The department also noted that 211,165 people in the state have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is a breakdown of the recent COVID-19 numbers.

The state confirmed on Thursday afternoon 1,323,315 cases, 21,673 deaths, 62,868 hospitalizations.

Out of the 1,323,315 cases, 65,512 cases are in North Central Florida.

Cases in Alachua County

The state is now confirming 15,866 in the county.

Age range: 0 - 105

Hospitalizations: 756

Deaths: 129

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Alachua County is 41 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Alachua County is 267.

Cases in Marion County

The state is now confirming 17,799 cases in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 106

Hospitalizations: 1,335

Deaths: 463

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Marion County is 2 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Marion County is 90.

Cases in Columbia County

The state is now confirming 4,982 cases in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 364

Deaths: 117

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Columbia County is 0 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Columbia County is 17.

Cases in Levy County

The state is now confirming 1,851 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 99

Hospitalizations: 132

Deaths: 19

Cases in Gilchrist County

The state is now confirming 1,014 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 106

Hospitalizations: 55

Deaths: 23

Cases in Dixie County

The state is now confirming 1,115 in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 91

Hospitalizations: 76

Deaths: 11

Cases in Suwannee County

The state is now confirming 4,015 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 228

Deaths: 97

Cases in Bradford County

The state is now confirming 2,180 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 107

Hospitalizations: 114

Deaths: 23

Cases in Union County

The state is now confirming 1,439 cases.

Age range: 0 to 93

Hospitalizations: 67

Deaths: 65

Cases in Clay County

The state is now confirming 11,261 cases in the county.

Age range: 0 - 102

Hospitalizations: 603

Deaths: 186

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Clay County is 2 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Clay County is 43.

Cases in Putnam County

The state is now confirming 3,990 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 100

Hospitalizations: 355

Deaths: 72

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Putnam County is 0 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Putnam County is 10.

