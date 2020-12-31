NCFL Representative introduces baby box legislation

(WCJB) - On the heels of the City of Ocala making available the state’s first so-called “baby box,” more may be on the way.

New state representative Joe Harding of Williston has introduced legislation to place newborn infant safety devices in locations across the state.

The bill would direct the Department of Health to approve a design for the safe haven boxes to be placed at hospitals, emergency medical services stations, and fire stations.

A companion bill has been filed by senator Dennis Baxley of Ocala.

