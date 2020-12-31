Advertisement

Officer pays for family in need’s groceries after shoplifting call

By WJAR Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) - A Massachusetts police officer says he couldn’t help feeling sorry for two shoplifting suspects, so he not only let them walk away but also helped them put Christmas dinner on the table.

Five days before Christmas, Patrolman Mathew Lima of the Somerset Police Department was dispatched to the local Stop and Shop for a reported theft. Two women were being detained by the store’s loss prevention department, but Lima says when he heard two kids had been with them, it didn’t sit right with him.

“The allegation was the two females were scanning some items at self-checkout but bypassing other items,” Lima said. “I have two girls myself who are similar in age to the two girls that were there, so it kind of struck me a little bit.”

When he arrived on scene, the officer pulled one of the women aside.

“She explained she was working right now, but the mother of the children was not working, there was some other family issues going on and that what she had taken was Christmas dinner for the kids,” Lima said.

Lima says the women admitted what they did was wrong, but he decided not to charge them.

“Obviously, this family was in some need, and I can’t imagine having to make that decision: Do I go to Stop and Shop and just only pay for what I can afford, or do I go there and try to take things for Christmas dinner for the kids?” he said.

The officer also took things a step further by buying them a $250 gift card with his own money, so they could feed the family the right way.

“They were very thankful. They were kind of shocked. I’m sure a lot of people in that same situation would be thinking that there was going to be a different outcome,” Lima said. “I just did what I felt was right. I just tried to put myself in that family’s shoes and show a little bit of empathy.”

The store issued the women a “no trespass” order.

