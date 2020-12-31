Advertisement

Pet food recalled over deadly toxin

Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of Evansville, Ind., has caused illness and death in dogs.(Source: FDA)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - A pet food brand has recalled their products because of elevated levels of a toxin that has proven deadly, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of Evansville, Ind., has caused illness and death in dogs.

The food has elevated levels of aflatoxin, produced by the mold aspergillis flavus that grows on grains.

No illnesses have been reported in cats or humans.

The following lots are being recalled:

  • 50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2
  • 44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3
  • 50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3
  • 44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3
  • 31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3
  • 15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

If your pet shows signs of poisoning, contact your veterinarian immediately and provide details of the food the pet has eaten, including the pet food label and lot number, the FDA said.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage) and diarrhea.

Pet owners should not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals, instead insuring the products are destroyed in a way so that children, pets and other animals cannot come in contact with them. Pet bowls and storage containers should be thoroughly washed and sanitized.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, extension 455, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information.

