Pickup truck and semi truck collides in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A road was blocked in Putnam County today after a pickup truck and semi collided, FHP troopers say a 34 year old man was headed west on State Road 100, between Palatka and Florahome around 4 this morning that’s when for unknown reasons, the pickup veered into the oncoming lane.

It collided with a semi driven by a 59 year old man from the city of Alachua, the pickup driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.