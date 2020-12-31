Advertisement

Pickup truck and semi truck collides in Putnam County

FHP troopers say a 34 year old man was headed west on State Road 100, between Palatka and...
FHP troopers say a 34 year old man was headed west on State Road 100, between Palatka and Florahome around 4 this morning that's when for unknown reasons, the pickup veered into the oncoming lane.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A road was blocked in Putnam County today after a pickup truck and semi collided, FHP troopers say a 34 year old man was headed west on State Road 100, between Palatka and Florahome around 4 this morning that’s when for unknown reasons, the pickup veered into the oncoming lane.

It collided with a semi driven by a 59 year old man from the city of Alachua, the pickup driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Cynthia Chestnut, 2017
Cynthia Chestnut answers questions about her bid for chair of the Florida Democratic Party
A state administrative law judge has ruled in favor of the developers of the Seminary Lane...
State administrative judge has ruled in favor of the Seminary Lane Apartments Complex
A state administrative law judge has ruled in favor of the developers of the Seminary Lane...
State administrative judge has ruled in favor of the Seminary Lane Apartments Complex
Warm to close 2020
AJ Evening Forecast