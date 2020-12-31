Advertisement

Putnam County opens up COVID-19 vaccine applications for those over 65

Dec. 31, 2020
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County residents that are 65-years-old or older can now apply for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Healthcare workers with direct patient contact and those 65 years of age or older will be receiving our initial 800 doses of the vaccine,” said the county department of health in a press release. “Plans are underway and vaccinations for first responders will begin on Monday, Jan. 4. Vaccines will start next week for healthcare providers and those 65 years of age or older.”

If residents that meet the age requirement have access to the internet, they are encouraged to apply online HERE.

For those do not have internet access, residents are advised to call the Putnam County COVID-19 Call Center at (386) 329-1904 and select option #1. The staff will take their information and enter it into the system.

This line will become operations on Monday, Jan. 4. There will be people answering this phone line each weekday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: How you can apply for the COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL counties

The Putnam County Emergency Operations Center will be using the Putnam Alert.com system (caller ID # will reflect 88911) to send text messages to County residents with information about the vaccination effort and a link for registration, consent/screening and vaccine information forms.

For more information on your specific county, head over to our NCFL vaccine application coverage central HERE.

