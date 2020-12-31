Advertisement

Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm

FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla.(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records.

The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records.

McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team during her 2011 trial.

In a 2017 interview, Anthony told The Associated Press that she had been working for McKenna doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for O.J. Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted.

Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder and charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. But she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Anthony’s circus-like trial was carried live on cable networks and was the focus of daily commentaries by HLN’s Nancy Grace, who called her “the most hated mom in America,” and, derisively, “tot mom.”

Dailymail.com was the first news outlet to report about Anthony’s new business.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Hardin and Wilson stole more than 198 thousand dollars from an elderly man.
Woman and her boyfriend arrested for stealing from the elderly

Latest News

In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
File image
FDLE: Crimes reported in first half of year dropped significantly in NCFL
Kimberly Jones and her husband own X-Treme Fireworks in Ocala. The family has been in the...
Firework sales at an all time high, busy week leading up to the New Year
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South
Coronavirus
NCFL COVID Cases: Florida shatters single day record with 17,192 new positive cases, 11.57% positivity