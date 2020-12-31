Advertisement

Sen. David Perdue off campaign trail after COVID-19 exposure

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle...
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Alana Austin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- With five days before Election Day in Georgia, incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue is off the campaign trail after being exposed to a campaign staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign announced on Thursday afternoon that Perdue and his wife were in close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for the virus. Although the Perdues tested negative for COVID-19, their doctor’s recommendation and public health guidelines recommend self-isolating.

The full statement from the campaign says:

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

Millions of Georgians have already voted early in the historic twin Senate runoffs that will determine majority control of the upper chamber. The nationally-watched races are expected to generate record levels of spending and drive up turnout.

Perdue is facing off against Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. Perdue earned more votes than Ossoff in the Nov. elections but did not break the majority-threshold required to avoid a runoff. Appointed GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler is squaring off against Democratic opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Warnock and Loeffler earned the most votes out of the November jungle primary.

Experts by and large predict the results Jan. 5 will be close. While Republicans have dominated in statewide politics for years, the Democrats have picked up more support in recent election cycles. President-elect Joe Biden won the Peach State by about 12,000 votes in the fall. Despite GOP-led lawsuits and recounts, Georgia voted for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1992.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Hardin and Wilson stole more than 198 thousand dollars from an elderly man.
Woman and her boyfriend arrested for stealing from the elderly

Latest News

NCFL Congressman stays home from Washington due to illness
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss access to health care in East Gainesville
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss access to health care in East Gainesville
Gainesville city commissioners vote to reopen the application for the "Police Advisory Council"
Gainesville city commissioners vote to reopen the application for the "Police Advisory Council"
Former North-Central Florida Congresswoman’s name may be dropped from a local government building
Former North-Central Florida Congresswoman's name may be dropped from a local government building
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it