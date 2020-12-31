Advertisement

State administrative judge has ruled in favor of the Seminary Lane Apartments Complex

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a big step forward for a controversial development in an historically black Gainesville neighborhood.

A state administrative law judge has ruled in favor of the developers of the Seminary Lane apartment complex, a group of residents claimed the city’s approval of the plan in the spring violated Gainesville’s land development code.

The judge disagreed, with one exception, he found that one part of the development is too tall to be within 100 feet of the nearby historic district, but is allowing the developer to modify their plans.

