The year of the virus: How COVID-19 shaped 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Australian wildfires, murder hornets, a presidential election, the deaths of George Floyd and Kobe Bryant all while trying to figure out life amid a pandemic.

2020 is a year we will not forget any time soon. As we venture into 2021, we will continue to live through the aftermath.

There’s no doubt this year has challenged us, but as it comes to an end there is a light at the end of the seemingly endless tunnel known as 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.