WATCH: Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask declares for the NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an expected move, Kyle Trask is headed to the NFL Draft.

The Florida Gators quarterback making the announcement on a video on Thursday.

“This decision, I talked a lot with my coaches about it,” Trask said. " I talked with my family, my friends and my support group, and I feel that it’s best to chase my dreams of playing in the NFL.

“Just to have this opportunity to play at the next level, it’s crazy.”

“The amount of Love and Respect I have for this dude is hard to put into words,” Florida’s offensive coordinator Brian Johnson tweeted shortly after the tweet. " It has been an absolute pleasure to coach you! I love you man! Go be GREAT!”

The Heisman finalist also took a few moments to thank the Florida fans.

“I’m so appreciative to have Gator Nation behind me. Y’all have been here through the highs and lows ever since I got here in 2016 and the rollercoaster seasons we’ve been through, and y’all have always had our back. I’m so appreciative for that.”

The long time back up quarterback turned Heisman finalist will certainly be remembered in Gainesville for his record-setting 2020 campaign.

He broke Danny Wuerffel’s single-season passing touchdowns record with 43 touchdowns; he broke Rex Grossman’s single-season passing yardage mark, amassing 4,283 yards through the air; h e broke the single-season completions mark, connecting with his pass-catchers 301 times; and his career 67.9% completion percentage is ranked at No. 1 in school history, knocking off Tim Tebow.

“I’m really happy for him,” head coach Dan Mullen said. “I mean, you’re talking about a young guy that is came in, I think only played a couple plays in his career before he even graduated college. Didn’t play much in high school. And now he’s a Heisman Trophy finalist, and he’s going to be an NFL draft pick. So that says a lot about him.”

