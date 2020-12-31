Advertisement

WATCH: Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask declares for the NFL Draft

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask throws a pass during the first half of the team's Cotton Bowl...
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask throws a pass during the first half of the team's Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an expected move, Kyle Trask is headed to the NFL Draft.

The Florida Gators quarterback making the announcement on a video on Thursday.

“This decision, I talked a lot with my coaches about it,” Trask said. " I talked with my family, my friends and my support group, and I feel that it’s best to chase my dreams of playing in the NFL.

“Just to have this opportunity to play at the next level, it’s crazy.”

“The amount of Love and Respect I have for this dude is hard to put into words,” Florida’s offensive coordinator Brian Johnson tweeted shortly after the tweet. " It has been an absolute pleasure to coach you! I love you man! Go be GREAT!”

The Heisman finalist also took a few moments to thank the Florida fans.

“I’m so appreciative to have Gator Nation behind me. Y’all have been here through the highs and lows ever since I got here in 2016 and the rollercoaster seasons we’ve been through, and y’all have always had our back. I’m so appreciative for that.”

The long time back up quarterback turned Heisman finalist will certainly be remembered in Gainesville for his record-setting 2020 campaign.

He broke Danny Wuerffel’s single-season passing touchdowns record with 43 touchdowns; he broke Rex Grossman’s single-season passing yardage mark, amassing 4,283 yards through the air; h e broke the single-season completions mark, connecting with his pass-catchers 301 times; and his career 67.9% completion percentage is ranked at No. 1 in school history, knocking off Tim Tebow.

“I’m really happy for him,” head coach Dan Mullen said. “I mean, you’re talking about a young guy that is came in, I think only played a couple plays in his career before he even graduated college. Didn’t play much in high school. And now he’s a Heisman Trophy finalist, and he’s going to be an NFL draft pick. So that says a lot about him.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Hardin and Wilson stole more than 198 thousand dollars from an elderly man.
Woman and her boyfriend arrested for stealing from the elderly

Latest News

File image
FDLE: Crimes reported in first half of year dropped significantly in NCFL
Kimberly Jones and her husband own X-Treme Fireworks in Ocala. The family has been in the...
Firework sales at an all time high, busy week leading up to the New Year
Coronavirus
NCFL COVID Cases: Florida shatters single day record with 17,192 new positive cases, 11.57% positivity
The Magoffin County Health Department is making its way through its first shipment of Moderna...
Putnam County opens up COVID-19 vaccine applications for those over 65