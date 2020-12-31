Advertisement

Woman and her boyfriend arrested for stealing from the elderly

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Deputies arrested a caretaker and her boyfriend for stealing more than $198,000from an elderly man.

Deputies arrested Cierra Harden and John Wilson III after a six month long investigation.

According to investigators, Harden was hired to take care of the 94-year-old man, who was mostly confined to a wheelchair.

Between May 2019 and September of this year, Harden and Wilson cashed more than 110 fraudulent checks through Wilson’s account.

Harden and Wilson face several charges, including exploitation of the elderly and grand theft.

