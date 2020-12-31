World Equestrian Center and United States Equestrian Federation announce working arrangement

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - The new World Equestrian Center in Ocala is making important inroads in the horse world.

The center and United States Equestrian Federation jointly announced a working arrangement “in the best interest of the sport.”

The USEF is withdrawing its request to rule that the 2021 Ocala Winter Classic Spectacular be unsanctioned, which frees participants to perform without concern.

And the World Equestrian Center will no longer hold events not sanctioned by the national organization.

