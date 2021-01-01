2021 brings minimum wage increase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the new year comes new laws, one of which raises minimum wage from $8.56 and hour to $8.65 an hour.

Alachua County Labor Coalition Chair, Jeremiah Tattersall, said this raise is just keeping up with inflation.

“This is just a cost of living increase,” said Tattersall. “This is how much milk has gone up. This is how much gas has gone up.”

This is only the first increase we will see this year as we near a gradual increase to $15 an hour.

On September 30th, it’ll go up another $1.35 bringing it to $10 an hour. It will then increase by one dollar each year.

“People are going to spend that money and stimulate the economy so I think these low wage earners are going to use that money locally,” saod Tattersall. “They’re going to spend it here and I think of businesses are going to see a nice boom there for that.”

But for small business owners like Ronnie Patel, who owns Bleubird Wings & Chicken Co. in Gainesville, every cent counts, especially after an extra difficult year.

“Regardless as a small business we will figure out what to do for employees,” said Patel. “I mean they’ve done such a great job for us so it’s on us to make sure that we continue to keep them here and keep them happy and working.”

Despite the increase in wages, Patel said he’s looking forward to a fresh start with the new year.

“The last year has been just such a setback, but fortunately for us community around us has helped us and we’re still here because of everybody in Gainesville and we are extremely proud of that and I’m extremely thankful,” Patel said.

After months of carry out and delivery orders, one of Patel’s new year resolutions is to eventually reopen Bleubird’s his in-person dining.

