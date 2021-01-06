Advertisement

ADA concerns about Alachua County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine registration form

Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination are highly-prized, but some are concerned they may not...
Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination are highly-prized, but some are concerned they may not be able to secure an appointment to get the vaccine because they are hard of hearing. Now, one resident wants help from the county to ensure she will not miss her call.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Rousseau and her husband are both hard of hearing, and they signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine a few weeks ago. However, the form did not let Rousseau leave a note saying she and her husband were hard of hearing.

“Many people like myself are wondering what to do. There is no place to put down your email or a way to say, please text me. It’s just point blank put your phone number, that just cannot work for many of us in Gainesville who have a hearing loss concern.”

She is concerned they might miss the crucial call to schedule the appointment.

“All they asked for on the form is the phone number. Being that I’m hard of hearing, I cannot hear the phone all the time unless I’m right there. I’m so afraid I’m going to miss that very important call.”

According to Rousseau, the county health department failing to provide another contact option means they’re failing to meet ADA standards.

“To be ADA compliant, they do need to make it accessible for everyone to communicate.”

She doesn’t believe it was an intentional error but said the issue needs to be resolved to serve all Alachua County residents.

“It is just one of those things that they are working so fast to get the vaccine out, but they haven’t thought of all the way through to make it available for everybody.”

She has made efforts to contact the Alachua County Health Department about this issue.

“The phone is always busy, and I’ve tried the number even though I probably would not understand everything. I’ve asked different people what to do. Nobody knows what to do because this is so new. We’ve never been through this before.”

What needs to be done to make this compliant with ADA regulations?

“They need to put another way on the form for the many people in Alachua County and all of Florida to sign-up and know how they will be notified, so they will not miss this chance to get the COVID vaccine.”

TV20 reached out to the county’s health director, who declined to go on camera but said the form is ADA compliant for visually impaired people. We followed up to ask him if the form is ADA compliant for those that are hard of hearing, and he did not answer the question.

“It is so very frustrating to know that it is there, and you might have missed that chance,” said Rousseau.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
File image
FDLE investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach
Sources close to the family say the brothers were familiar faces to many.
Hawthorne teen kills 14-year-old brother, injures mother in murder-suicide
The rally was intended to challenge the election results
Emotions run high in Ocala leading to incident at Trump rally
A Go Fund Me is now set up for the Hawthorne family dealing with the loss of two teenage boys.
Go Fund Me set up for Hawthorne family dealing with murder-suicide tragedy

Latest News

The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident,″ as the rapid spread of the virus pushed hospitals to...
London mayor seeks help as UK sees record new virus deaths
UK vaccine update with Prime Minister Boris Johnson