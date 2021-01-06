ADA concerns about Alachua County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine registration form

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Rousseau and her husband are both hard of hearing, and they signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine a few weeks ago. However, the form did not let Rousseau leave a note saying she and her husband were hard of hearing.

“Many people like myself are wondering what to do. There is no place to put down your email or a way to say, please text me. It’s just point blank put your phone number, that just cannot work for many of us in Gainesville who have a hearing loss concern.”

She is concerned they might miss the crucial call to schedule the appointment.

“All they asked for on the form is the phone number. Being that I’m hard of hearing, I cannot hear the phone all the time unless I’m right there. I’m so afraid I’m going to miss that very important call.”

According to Rousseau, the county health department failing to provide another contact option means they’re failing to meet ADA standards.

“To be ADA compliant, they do need to make it accessible for everyone to communicate.”

She doesn’t believe it was an intentional error but said the issue needs to be resolved to serve all Alachua County residents.

“It is just one of those things that they are working so fast to get the vaccine out, but they haven’t thought of all the way through to make it available for everybody.”

She has made efforts to contact the Alachua County Health Department about this issue.

“The phone is always busy, and I’ve tried the number even though I probably would not understand everything. I’ve asked different people what to do. Nobody knows what to do because this is so new. We’ve never been through this before.”

What needs to be done to make this compliant with ADA regulations?

“They need to put another way on the form for the many people in Alachua County and all of Florida to sign-up and know how they will be notified, so they will not miss this chance to get the COVID vaccine.”

TV20 reached out to the county’s health director, who declined to go on camera but said the form is ADA compliant for visually impaired people. We followed up to ask him if the form is ADA compliant for those that are hard of hearing, and he did not answer the question.

“It is so very frustrating to know that it is there, and you might have missed that chance,” said Rousseau.

