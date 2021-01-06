Advertisement

Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension has canceled an Amber Alert after a Minnesota man forced a woman and child into a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday.

Authorities say the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a call of physical domestic assault at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Jafaria Listenbee, who is approximately 5′8″, 200 pounds and has short black hair, was seen wearing a red jacket.

Jafaria Listenbee, left, is being sought after reportedly kidnapping a female in northeast...
Jafaria Listenbee, left, is being sought after reportedly kidnapping a female in northeast Minneapolis Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

A news release from the Minnesota BCA states that Listenbee forced an adult female into a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander that was last seen in the area of 2001 Grant Street NE in Minneapolis at approximately 3:45 p.m. The vehicle’s license plate number is CCG372.

During the encounter with the adult female, Listenbee also reportedly forced a 2 to 3-year-old female child into the same vehicle.

The Minnesota BCA canceled the alert at 5:19 p.m. after saying the woman and child had been found safe.

It is currently unknown if Listenbee is in custody, although officials say his last known location was near Highway 36 and Interstate 35W in Roseville.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
File image
FDLE investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach
Sources close to the family say the brothers were familiar faces to many.
Hawthorne teen kills 14-year-old brother, injures mother in murder-suicide
The rally was intended to challenge the election results
Emotions run high in Ocala leading to incident at Trump rally
A Go Fund Me is now set up for the Hawthorne family dealing with the loss of two teenage boys.
Go Fund Me set up for Hawthorne family dealing with murder-suicide tragedy

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Biden says 2nd Trump impeachment up to Congress
President-elect Joe Biden is filling out the last few positions in his cabinet with the news he...
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time
Richard Gigo Barnett, a 60-year-old involved with a pro-gun rights group in northwest Arkansas,...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines