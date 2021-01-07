Advertisement

Alachua County parents express concern during virtual school rezoning meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Upcoming changes to where elementary school students will be going to school are raising some concerns with Alachua County parents.

At a virtual town hall meeting, some parents complained their neighborhoods were not zoned for the new Elementary School I.

One of the two remaining zoning options includes closing Terwilliger Elementary School.

In that scenario, school leaders said the faculty would move to the new school.

At least one parent worried that Terwilliger’s “mediocre school grades” would simply move with the staff to the new school.

