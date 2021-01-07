Alachua County Pets: King, Scarlet, and Emily

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

King is a 4-year-old bully breed. Shelter staff says he could really use a loving foster to take care of him. While he’s heartworm-positive, he loves going for walks and laying down for a good movie.

Scarlet is a 4-year-old kitty. They say she is definitely a snuggler and would be a great addition to your home.

Emily is a 4-year-old bully breed. Staff says this sweet girl is just waiting for someone to come and play with her and fall in love.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

