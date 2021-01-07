Advertisement

Burger King to change logo; first time in 2 decades

The updated logo ditches the blue curve burger king has used since 1999.(Burger King Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST
(CNN) - Burger King’s branding is getting a whopper of a makeover. The fast food giant is changing its logo for the first time in more than two decades.

The updated logo ditches the blue curve Burger King has used since 1999.

The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999. The new retro-influenced look uses colors inspired by “real and delicious food,” the chain said.

The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999.(Burger King Corporation via CNN Newsource)

The brand makeover includes new food packaging, new employee uniforms, and new signage in remodeled restaurants.

The full rollout of Burger King’s 19,000 global restaurants will take several years.

