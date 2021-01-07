Columbia County Report: COVID-19 vaccine begins distribution and the county manager search nears completion

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - After ten months of the coronavirus pandemic, an end may finally be in sight.

The Columbia County Health Department began distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. With supplies currently limited, the department is stressing the importance of registering in advance to receive a vaccine. So far, hundreds of doses have been administered.

“We’re trying to keep this very organized. We’re seeing locations that are having lines for three and four hours, four and five miles long. We don’t want that for our residents,” said Tom Moffses, the Columbia County Health Department Administrator. “We don’t have the vaccine to accommodate that. So what we want is people to sign up online, give us a chance to coordinate in sequential order the way you registered, and then we can bring you in with the vaccine that we have on hand.”

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being given by appointment via drive-through at the Southside Sports Complex and consists of two doses administered 28 days apart. Those who receive a first dose will be contacted to arrange an appointment for their second dose.

Vaccination is currently available to Columbia County residents age 65 and older, and those interested can submit a request on the county health department website or by phone.

The search for a new Columbia County manager is nearing completion.

The county’s human resources department will accept applications for the job until next Friday, Jan. 15th. After that, the Florida Association of County Managers will assist the county to determine if applicants are qualified. If a pool of qualified applicants is acceptable, a short list will be created.

The board will then move to the interview and selection process. So far the county has received nine applications for the job. Since mid-October, Assistant County Manager David Kraus has served as interim manager, replacing Ben Scott. It is expected that Kraus will be a part of the pool of qualified candidates to eventually be interviewed.

Columbia County Commissioners are meeting Thursday and will be discussing an economic development project proposed for the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

The proposed agreement with the unnamed firm requires the city and county provide the firm an initial 650,000 gallons of water per day. The firm also wants the county to apply for additional water use permits for up to 2.8 million gallons a day. The company would be the first to build a facility in the industrial park.

The county’s economic development advisory board recommended the county reject the proposal due to time constraints of the agreement. It is the ultimate decision of the commission whether to enter into the agreement.

