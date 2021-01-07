WATCH: Crews rescue woman from inside a 40-foot sinkhole in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs and Alachua County Fire departments, along with High Springs police, rescued a woman from inside a sinkhole.

According to HSFD, fire rescue crews received a call saying a woman and man drove their car into the a sinkhole near NW 182nd avenue - the same sinkhole the department performed a rescue back in September.

Crews say the man and woman were driving their cars through the woods, a quarter mile off of Poe Springs road, when they drove into the sinkhole filled with water. After crawling out of the car, the man was able to climb out of the hole, however, the woman was trapped inside. Crews repelled down the 40-foot hole to retrieve the woman safely.

Crews on the scene say, the sinkhole, which is on private property, had barriers around it, however, “were moved or destroyed by trespassers.”

No serious injuries were reported.

High Springs Police will continue to investigate the incident.

