FDLE investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach.

Investigators say James Richard Boskey was killed just outside the north entrance to Horseshoe Beach on Saturday evening. Others were injured in the incident, however, Boskey was the only fatality.

According to the FDLE, they joined the investigation after a request from the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

The FDLE is not sharing any additional information at this time, noting this is an open investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.