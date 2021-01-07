Advertisement

FDLE investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach.

Investigators say James Richard Boskey was killed just outside the north entrance to Horseshoe Beach on Saturday evening. Others were injured in the incident, however, Boskey was the only fatality.

According to the FDLE, they joined the investigation after a request from the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

The FDLE is not sharing any additional information at this time, noting this is an open investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
Sources close to the family say the brothers were familiar faces to many.
Hawthorne teen kills 14-year-old brother, injures mother in murder-suicide
The rally was intended to challenge the election results
Emotions run high in Ocala leading to incident at Trump rally
A Go Fund Me is now set up for the Hawthorne family dealing with the loss of two teenage boys.
Go Fund Me set up for Hawthorne family dealing with murder-suicide tragedy

Latest News

MCSO DUI
Marion County mom arrested for DUI at Liberty Middle School
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner
A Dave and Buster's is coming to North Central Florida and it's bringing new jobs.
Dave & Buster’s hosting a hiring event in Gainesville
Ricky Montgomery robbed the Circle K on SW Archer road with a kitchen knife on Thursday night.
Gainesville man arrested for robbing a Circle K at knifepoint