Firefighters create new Chief’s Challenge Coin, awards two

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters in Alachua County have created new coins to honor the accomplishments of crew members.

The first recipient of the Chiefs Challenge Coin was Lieutenant Larry Stewart who advocated for the creation of the awards.

He has served the department for more than 30 years.

The second recipient is Captain Karem Scott-Kotb who designed the coins.

He was honored for his work to train and recruit new employees.

From now on, the coins will be given to department members who go above and beyond.

Posted by Alachua County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

