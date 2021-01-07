Advertisement

Florida set to hire former Auburn DB coach Wesley McGriff

New Orleans Saints secondary coach Wesley McGriff during their NFL football training camp in...
New Orleans Saints secondary coach Wesley McGriff during their NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dan Mullen has made his first coaching hire of the offseason.

TV20 has learned that the Florida Gators head coach is set to hire former Auburn defensive backs coach, Wesley McGriff. FootballScoop was the first to report the news.

McGriff was at Auburn for two seasons. He has also served as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator, New Orleans Saints’ defensive back coach and defensive backs coach at Miami during his career.

Some of the most notable players to have been coached by McGriff include: All-American defensive back Brandon Harris and NFL safety Kenny Phillips.

Florida is looking to hire another defensive coach. FootballScoop.com reports that Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash, former UF defensive coordinator Charlie Strong, and Pittsburgh’s Cory Sanders are potential candidates at Florida.

