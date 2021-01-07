Levy County residents can opt-in to receive vaccine text alerts

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Levy County have a new way to stay updated on vaccine availability and more.

The Department of Emergency Management announced the launch of an opt-in text alert feature to keep people informed about the vaccination process in the county.

To receive updates about vaccine availability, priorities, and appointment information, text LEVYVACCINE to 888777.

You can also find more information at LevyDisaster.com

