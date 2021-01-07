Local lawmakers react to the violence on Capitol Hill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lawmakers across the country are issuing statements about the chaos that unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday. Congresswoman Kat Cammack of Florida’s 3rd District is sad and heartbroken for the country because of the violence that broke out on Capitol Hill.

“I’m heartbroken for the members. I’m heartbroken for our country. I’m heartbroken for the Capitol Police Officers that I saw with fear in their eyes as they were attempting to secure the Capitol.”

District 5 Congressman Al Lawson, representing northern Columbia County, said these violent acts, including breaking into offices and breaking windows by supporters of President Trump was called for by the president himself.

“It is unheard of, but it was all orchestrated by the President. There is no question about it. He told them he was coming to join them, but he chickened out. The president is really not fit to serve out the rest of his term.”

He believes capitol police would have handled the violence had it been a different group protesting.

“If you just look at when black lives matter had their demonstration, there was all kind of armed security, everyplace, National Guard everybody was called in. If this would have happened with Black Lives Matter, there would have been a lot of blood spilled in the Capitol area. There would have been no question about it. This matter was treated differently than any rally, any protest that there has ever been.”

Lawson said Capitol Police were with the protestors who turned violent.

“You see them walking together. They opened the door for them, not even trying to stop them. Can you imagine the police looking at people scaling the building, breaking out windows, and nothing was happening?”

Cammack believes if any group were trying to cause harm or violence, it would be handled in the same manner.

“I think people intent on doing violent actions and causing chaos are dealt with the same way.”

Lawson believes this is a poor reflection of the country.

“It is an embarrassment to America around the world. Someone knew that this was happening, and they had an order because it was almost like the Capitol Police was helping them into the building.”

Cammack said any claim that Capitol Police may have been involved with the group of protestors is absurd.

“To insinuate that Capitol Police was in on some conspiracy theory to cause chaos at the Capitol absolutely not. I was in those chambers, I saw with my own two eyes police officers black and white with fear in their eyes, working side-by-side to protect themselves, and members, and the chamber.”

She condemns the violence that broke out on Capitol Hill.

“There will be an investigation. We will understand fully who they were, what groups they were affiliated with, and they need to be held 100% accountable for their actions.”

Lawson agrees there needs to be an investigation.

“There need to be some legitimate answers, given to the American people as soon as possible.”

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives met after the situation calmed down, and the results of the election were certified early Thursday morning.

