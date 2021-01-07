Meth and stolen car found during traffic stop, two arrested

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars in Levy County after being caught with meth.

Crystal Mercer, 35, and James Raley, 20, were pulled over in a traffic stop Tuesday near Bronson.

Mercer had an active warrant out for failing to appear in court.

Deputies found the car they were driving was stolen from Tennessee.

Deputies also found meth and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Mercer is charged with grand theft auto and possession of meth while Raley is charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

