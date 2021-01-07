Advertisement

NCFL COVID Cases: Florida sets new daily COVID record with nearly 20k new cases

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida added nearly new 20,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is the largest increase in infections reported by the state Department of Health.

The 19,816 new cases exceeds the previous record by more than 2,000. The state has not reported less than 10,000 new cases since Dec. 28.

The state’s death toll also increased to 22,817.

Hospitalization has also increased across the state, with 7,335 people in the hospital with the virus. The positivity rate has also increased to 11.6%.

Here is a breakdown of new case numbers in Florida and across NCFL:

The state confirmed on Thursday afternoon Total cases 1,429,722 cases, 22,481 deaths, 64,704 hospitalizations.

Out of the Total cases 1,429,722 cases, 72,342 cases are in North Central Florida.

Cases in Alachua County

The state is now confirming 17,000 total cases in the county.

Age range: 0 - 105

Hospitalizations: 774

Deaths: 136

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Alachua County is 24 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Alachua County is 284.

Cases in Marion County

The state is now confirming 19,585 cases in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 106

Hospitalizations: 1,387

Deaths: 496

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Marion County is 1 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Marion County is 91.

Cases in Columbia County

The state is now confirming 6,358 cases in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 376

Deaths: 119

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Columbia County is 0 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Columbia County is 17.

Cases in Levy County

The state is now confirming 2,079 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 99

Hospitalizations: 134

Deaths: 20

Cases in Gilchrist County

The state is now confirming 1,078 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 106

Hospitalizations: 56

Deaths: 25

Cases in Dixie County

The state is now confirming 1,193 in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 91

Hospitalizations: 80

Deaths: 11

Cases in Suwannee County

The state is now confirming 4,311 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 235

Deaths: 95

Cases in Bradford County

The state is now confirming 2,312 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 107

Hospitalizations: 119

Deaths: 24

Cases in Union County

The state is now confirming 1,515 cases.

Age range: 0 to 93

Hospitalizations: 69

Deaths: 65

Cases in Clay County

The state is now confirming 12,543 cases in the county.

Age range: 0 - 102

Hospitalizations: 630

Deaths: 193

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Clay County is 3 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Clay County is 47.

Cases in Putnam County

The state is now confirming 4,368 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 100

Hospitalizations: 380

Deaths: 83

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Putnam County is 0 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Putnam County is 10.

To find specific details, head to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 data and map website.

To find more information on the ICU beds available, click here.

