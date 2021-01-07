Senior population in Marion County receives COVID-19 vaccine

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of places offering the COVID-19 vaccine is growing and one of Florida’s biggest grocery store chains is adding themselves to that list.

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a collaboration between Publix and the state health department.

Approximately 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been distributed between Marion, Citrus, and Hernando counties.

“This sign-up process launched today, the website went live at 6 a.m.,” Publix Media Relations Manager, Nicole Krauss said.

Within just a few hours, all available appointments were reserved.

All 22 stores are expected to administer 120 vaccinations per day and it’s free for those who signed up.

“Our pharmacists are well equipped, the teams are ready, they’re available to answer any questions, ease anyone’s fears,” Krauss added.

And at the Marion County Health Department, thousands of people have signed up to receive the vaccine. Thursday was the second day that vaccine appointments were held.

WATCH | Today was the second day that #COVID19vaccine appointments were held at the @FLHealthMarion. DOH-Marion launched their registration form on Dec. 28th and within a week they reached 50,000 sign-ups. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/PPa9Nv9zMN — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 7, 2021

The health department launched the registration form on Dec. 28th and over night they received 12,000 sign-ups. They reached 50,000 in just a week.

79-year-old Dan Eberlein was one of these people.

“I’m just about two months away from 80-years-old. I’m in a high risk group. I think they’ve done the science, we’ve got the research, I don’t think anybody should be nervous about it. The sooner we all get it, we can get a head of this thing,” Eberlein said.

The Marion County Health Department started vaccinating people on Tuesday.

They plan to administer vaccines to over a thousand people per week.

“There is a large percentage of people who are 65 and up in our community so we certainly know that there is an appetite for it. It has been a long time for residents since March to be under these restrictions so there’s certainly that appetite out there for the vaccine,” Marion Department of Health Public Information Officer, Christy Jergens said.

Both the Marion Health Department and Publix have put a hold on registration for now, but once they start accepting appointments again, anyone from north central Florida will be able to sign-up.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.