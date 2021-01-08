Advertisement

2 Florida men accused of robbing graves for religious ritual

Lake County Sheriff’s officials said that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in...
Lake County Sheriff’s officials said that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in Mount Dora, which is near Orlando.(Source: Lake Country Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — Two central Florida men are accused of stealing skulls from a cemetery and using them for “religious practices,” sheriff’s officials said.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in Mount Dora, which is near Orlando.

Investigators found evidence, including cigars, at the gravesites. They sent the evidence to a lab for DNA testing, the post said.

BUSTED BY DETECTIVES!! LAKE SHERIFF'S DETECTIVES OBTAIN ARREST WARRANTS FOR TWO POLK COUNTY MEN IN CONNECTION WITH...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The DNA samples were then submitted into a database for comparison, officials said. One sample matched Brian Montalvo Tolentino, 43, of Davenport.

Detectives contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and detectives obtained a search warrant for mouth swabs from Tolentino for a direct DNA comparison.

Investigators from Lake County then interviewed Tolentino, who confessed to going to the cemetery with Juan Burgos Lopez, 39, of Lake Wales.

Tolentino told detectives that Lopez used a crowbar to open the vaults and then removed the items that were taken and used for religious practices, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from Polk County got a search warrant for Lopez’s residence to try to locate the remains. They found some items within what appeared to be a religious shrine.

The men were arrested on charges of disturbing the contents of a grave and abuse of a dead body. Jail records did not list attorneys for either man.

Polk County officials may add additional criminal charges, the post said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
File image
FDLE investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach
Sources close to the family say the brothers were familiar faces to many.
Hawthorne teen kills 14-year-old brother, injures mother in murder-suicide
The rally was intended to challenge the election results
Emotions run high in Ocala leading to incident at Trump rally
A Go Fund Me is now set up for the Hawthorne family dealing with the loss of two teenage boys.
Go Fund Me set up for Hawthorne family dealing with murder-suicide tragedy

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Biden says 2nd Trump impeachment up to Congress
President-elect Joe Biden is filling out the last few positions in his cabinet with the news he...
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time
Richard Gigo Barnett, a 60-year-old involved with a pro-gun rights group in northwest Arkansas,...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines