Bronson man facing more than 20 child porn charges

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -A Bronson resident is facing more than 20 counts of possession of child pornography charges.

According to detectives, they began investigating 73-year-old Eugene Light in late December after receiving a cyber tip.

Investigators determined he was sending and receiving child porn.

During a search of his home, they found the explicit images.

His bond was set at $2 million.

