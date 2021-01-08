Bronson man facing more than 20 child porn charges
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -A Bronson resident is facing more than 20 counts of possession of child pornography charges.
According to detectives, they began investigating 73-year-old Eugene Light in late December after receiving a cyber tip.
Investigators determined he was sending and receiving child porn.
During a search of his home, they found the explicit images.
His bond was set at $2 million.
