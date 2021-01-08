Dave & Buster’s hosting a hiring event in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dave & Buster’s is hosting a hiring event ahead of opening its Gainesville location.

The company will be conducting interviews at Hotel Indigo (5020 SW 30th Lane) from Monday-Saturday between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.. They will be accepting walk-ins.

Dave & Buster's conducting interviews at Hotel Indigo (Dave & Buster's)

The restaurant/arcade is slated to open on Feb. 8, 2021 at Celebration Pointe, bringing with it 125 new jobs to the area.

According to a press release, the location is looking to fill several positions like: game techs, bar tenders, line cooks, manager and many more.

Applications are currently being accepted and all interested candidates are encouraged to complete the online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Dave &Buster’s will also be implementing several safety measures at the site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are a few of the measures they will put in place, according to their press release.

Dave & Buster’s will be implementing the following safety measures at the hiring site:

Socially distancing during all interviews

Pens, Computers and Desks will be sanitized between applicants

Dave & Buster’s Managers and applicant temperatures will be taken upon entry of the hiring site

Masks will be required for all Dave & Buster’s team members and applicants

The new Gainesville location is the ninth Dave & Buster’s in Florida.

