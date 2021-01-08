Advertisement

Dave & Buster’s hosting a hiring event in Gainesville

A Dave and Buster's is coming to North Central Florida and it's bringing new jobs.
A Dave and Buster's is coming to North Central Florida and it's bringing new jobs.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dave & Buster’s is hosting a hiring event ahead of opening its Gainesville location.

The company will be conducting interviews at Hotel Indigo (5020 SW 30th Lane) from Monday-Saturday between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.. They will be accepting walk-ins.

Dave & Buster's conducting interviews at Hotel Indigo
Dave & Buster's conducting interviews at Hotel Indigo(Dave & Buster's)

The restaurant/arcade is slated to open on Feb. 8, 2021 at Celebration Pointe, bringing with it 125 new jobs to the area.

According to a press release, the location is looking to fill several positions like: game techs, bar tenders, line cooks, manager and many more.

Applications are currently being accepted and all interested candidates are encouraged to complete the online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Dave &Buster’s will also be implementing several safety measures at the site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are a few of the measures they will put in place, according to their press release.

Dave & Buster’s will be implementing the following safety measures at the hiring site:

  • Socially distancing during all interviews
  • Pens, Computers and Desks will be sanitized between applicants
  • Dave & Buster’s Managers and applicant temperatures will be taken upon entry of the hiring site
  • Masks will be required for all Dave & Buster’s team members and applicants

The new Gainesville location is the ninth Dave & Buster’s in Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
File image
FDLE investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach
Sources close to the family say the brothers were familiar faces to many.
Hawthorne teen kills 14-year-old brother, injures mother in murder-suicide
The rally was intended to challenge the election results
Emotions run high in Ocala leading to incident at Trump rally
A Go Fund Me is now set up for the Hawthorne family dealing with the loss of two teenage boys.
Go Fund Me set up for Hawthorne family dealing with murder-suicide tragedy

Latest News

MCSO DUI
Marion County mom arrested for DUI at Liberty Middle School
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner
Ricky Montgomery robbed the Circle K on SW Archer road with a kitchen knife on Thursday night.
Gainesville man arrested for robbing a Circle K at knifepoint