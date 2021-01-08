Day two of blood drive wraps up in Lake City
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A two-day blood drive in Lake City wraps up Friday.
From 9 am to 6 pm the Lake City VAMC will host the drive at their building on S Marion Ave.
They note that there is no waiting period between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and donating blood.
Donors will also get information on whether they have COVID-19 antibodies even if they never showed symptoms.
