Day two of blood drive wraps up in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A two-day blood drive in Lake City wraps up Friday.

From 9 am to 6 pm the Lake City VAMC will host the drive at their building on S Marion Ave.

They note that there is no waiting period between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and donating blood.

Donors will also get information on whether they have COVID-19 antibodies even if they never showed symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.