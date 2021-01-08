Advertisement

Democratic lawmakers, former inmates of Lowell Correctional Institution host virtual press conference

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to improve the criminal justice system, Florida representatives and lawmakers were listening to experiences from women who were incarcerated.

Democratic lawmakers and former inmates of Lowell Correctional Institution hosted a virtual press conference to discuss the recent Department of Justice allegations of abuse at the institution.

The press conference highlighted the experiences of women that have served up to 15 years at LCI and the impact it has had them.

“The wardens need to take a good look at their team and evaluate their team,” said District 95 Rep. Anika Omphroy. “If you see people on your team that are continually being written up for doing things incorrectly. It is time for you to have that person removed.”

Omphroy continued to share what needs to be changed in the correctional facility.

“How is it that I am going into a facility and I’m supposed to be provided with certain basic necessities and I have to ask you for basic necessities like toilet paper, toothpaste, a toothbrush,” Omphroy said. “It’s ridiculous.”

In the press conference, lawmakers also discussed related criminal justice legislation being filed to address what speakers shared.

