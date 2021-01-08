Advertisement

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts honored with Mackey Award

Junior stood out among the nation’s best this season
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs for yards after a catch against Texas A&M during the...
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs for yards after a catch against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After setting school records for 100 yard receiving games and touchdown receptions by a tight end, Kyle Pitts was presented with the John Mackey award at Thursday’s College Football Awards show, given to the nation’s top tight end.

Pitts quickly emerged as the player to beat for the honor after hauling in four touchdowns in Florida’s season opener and finished the year with 43 receptions, 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in only eight games.

Pitts’ 12 receiving touchdowns this season are the second-highest total by a tight end in SEC history. The junior is the first tight end in Gator history with three games of 100-plus receiving yards in the same season.

Pitts becomes the second Gator to win the Mackey Award, named after Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. Earlier on Thursday, Pitts was named a Walter Camp First Team All-American, becoming the first Gator recognized as a unanimous First Team All-American since Vernon Hargreaves III in 2015.

Pitts also made history as the first tight end ever to be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing the top pass catcher in the nation regardless of position. Heisman Trophy winner De’Vonta Smith of Alabama was chosen for that award.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, presented to the country’s top quarterback. That honor went to Alabama’s Mac Jones. Trask led all FBS quarterbacks this season with 43 touchdown passes and 4,283 yards passing.

