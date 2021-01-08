Gainesville city commissioners discuss COVID-19 vaccine plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine telephone town hall hosted by Alachua County, Gainesville and healthcare leaders on Wednesday, Gainesville city commissioners discussed how they can play a part in making sure the COVID-19 vaccine gets to every corner of the community.

“The reality is right now, they are up to their eyeballs,” mentioned Commissioner David Arreola.

The Alachua County Health Department is taking requests for residents 65 and older to receive the Moderna vaccine. It’s a hefty task that commissioner Arreola is hoping to ease once distribution opens up to more people.

“They’re waiting for enough vials to move into the over 65 population right now and people are still encouraged to sign up right now,” he added. “There are probably about 70,000 people and that’s going to take some time. But their projections, their hope is to get to a point where they can vaccinate 1000 people a day.”

Arreola offered a motion that offers resources to the Department of Health for vaccine administering, collaborative education efforts, a letter to UF health and North Florida Regional Hospital for their support in community vaccination. Most importantly on the motion, coordination to decide who is next to get the vaccine.

“So we need to have that conversation,” mentioned Mayor Lauren Poe. “I have my opinions but you know what I’m not a health care expert. So I think we need to make a very polite ask to folks like Dr. Lauzardo and other epidemiologists saying look what’s in the best interest of public health here.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the vaccine plan motion with Gail Johnson absent.

